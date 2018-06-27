Spurs target Jack Grealish decides to leave Aston Villa

Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish has decided to leave the club this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Grealish, aged 22, has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and has decided he will pursue a transfer away from Villa Park ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

The former England and Republic of Ireland Under-21 international is reportedly in line for a five-year contract and a sizeable increase in his current £20,000-a-week wages if he makes the move to north London.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is yet to submit a bid to cash-strapped Villa. He is reportedly biding his time in an effort to take advantage of the Championship side’s financial problems.

Grealish is expected an approach from Tottenham as some stage and will inform his boyhood club of his intention to leave.

West Ham United are said to be interested in rivalling Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the bidding for Grealish.