Spurs and Wolves tracking Andre Gomes

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to The Sun.

Spurs and newly-promoted Wolves are set to go up against each other for the Portugal international’s signing.

Gomes is believed to be available this summer for a fee of around £30m. The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impression since arriving at Barca in a £31m move from Valencia in 2016.

He has struggled for regular playing time and missed out on a place in Portugal’s World Cup squad as a result.

He is now set to be one of up to eight first-team players to leave Camp Nou this summer as the Catalan giants overhaul their squad.

Spurs are long-term admirers and have been linked with Gomes for some time, while Wolves’ strong Portuguese connections could help them to pull off a major coup and bring the former Benfica man to Molineux.