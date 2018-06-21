Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals Chelsea approach

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has revealed that he was twice approached to become Chelsea’s boss.

The Swede says he was offered the Stamford Bridge job on two occasions early in Roman Abramovich’s tenure as owner.

Eriksson also confirmed that the approaches came while he was employed by England and that he held talks with Chelsea at that time about the prospect of becoming their new manager.

He told the Daily Star: “I was approached by Chelsea and other clubs during my time with England.

“But I listened to what Chelsea had to offer. Not in financial terms, it would have been the same more or less.

“That wasn’t the question. It was what they wanted me to do and so on. I was interested, yes.

“But it came out and became a mess. I thought I couldn’t do it and had to stay with England.

“When I say ‘had to stay’ it wasn’t something that I went home crying about. I had a fantastic job that I was very proud to have.”

Eriksson claims he was first offered the job immediately after Abramovich’s takeover. The Russian had inherited Claudio Ranieri as his manager, but was ready to immediately dispense with his services.

When Eriksson opted to stay with England, Ranieri stayed in his post for a year. After the Italian was given the boot, the Blues made a second approach to Eriksson.

The Swede claims he turned them down a second time and Abramovich appointed Jose Mourinho instead.