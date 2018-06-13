Take your World Cup party to the big time with the BenQ TK800 4K Projector

The World Cup is almost upon us. At long lost, the wait is over.

How will you be celebrating the festival of football taking place in Russia over the next month or so? Well, unless you are fortunate enough to have tickets for a game, the chances are you will inviting some friends round, serving up some food that can be eaten out of either a big bowl or a big box and indulging in one or two beverages. Stick the TV on and everyone points themselves towards the box in the corner in time for kick-off, right?

Well, not necessarily. That won’t be case at OTP HQ this year because we will be screening (yep, screening seems like a grand enough word) all games via a BenQ TK800 4K Projector. Staring at the box in the corner? Nope, try a full wall, crystal clear view of the game instead.

The TK800 is BenQ’s entry level projector – after all, we are football nerds more than audio-visual nerds – and is priced at around £1,200. That might not sound like a budget model, but when you compare it to other 4K projectors on the market you will see that it is. In fact, it is the most affordable model on the market. The good news is that, much like Iceland in footballing terms, the TK800 bunches well above its weight in terms of performance.

Its many features include a football mode that is specifically designed to give an immersive experience when watching a big game on your big screen. We’ve tested this out on some of the warm-up friendlies and the colours are incredible. The pitches look so good you will want to eat your party food off them. If you’re used to watching matches in 4K on your TV, you’ll get the same visual quality with this project. BenQ brands the TK800 as being a “true 4K HDR projector” and certainly we couldn’t seen any drop in quality between 4K on the TV and on the big screen.

Another great feature is the auto keystone correction, which means that even if your projector has fallen victim to a sneaky foul during the pre-match build-up, it will correct the wonkiness to portray a straight image of the game on your wall.

All of that means that you get to enjoy this summer’s football with a viewing experience that’s second only to being in the stadium.