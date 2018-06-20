Tanguy Ndombele targeted by Tottenham

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports.

The France Under-21 international is being tracked by Spurs, but the north London club are yet to make contact to discuss a deal.

Lyon are reportedly reluctant to lose Ndombele this summer. He has only recently joined them on a permanent basis in a €8m deal at the end of a success season on loan from Amiens.

The 21-year-old made 43 appearances for Lyon last term. He played 32 times in Ligue 1, and also clocked up 10 maches in Lyon’s run to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Spurs reportedly view Ndombele as a long-term replacement for Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract and being targeted by clubs in Italy and China this summer.