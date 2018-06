Team News: Chelsea stars, Spurs pair, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne start for Belgium vs Panama

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has named a host of Premier League stars in his starting lineup for today’s World Cup opener against Panama.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur each have two players in the starting XI, with Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen all selected by Martinez.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne are also in the side.

Hazard captains the Red Devils.

Belgium team to play Panama