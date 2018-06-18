Team News: Spurs star Heung-min Son starts for South Korea, Man Utd’s Victor Lindelof our for Sweden
Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son is in South Korea’s starting lineup as they kick-off their 2018 World Cup campaign against Sweden this afternoon.
Swansea City’s Ki Sung-yueng captains the side and starts in midfield.
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof misses out for Sweden, with illness ruling him out of the starting lineup. Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson starts at centre-back in his place.
Hull City’s Sebastian Larsson and Celtic’s Mikael Lustig also start.
South Korea team to play Sweden
결전의 순간!
6월 18일 월요일 저녁 9시, 러시아 월드컵 조별예선 1차전!
스웨덴을 상대하는 대한민국 국가대표팀의 선발라인업을 공개합니다!
🇰🇷 V 🇸🇪스웨덴ㅣ06.18(월) 21:00
LIVE ON 📺KBS2, MBC, SBS#WetheReds #붉은악마 #WC2018 #러시아월드컵 #선발라인업 pic.twitter.com/keSkecIael
— 대한축구협회(KFA) (@theKFA) June 18, 2018
Sweden team to play South Korea
Olsen, Lustig, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Jansson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Claesson, Berg, Toivonen