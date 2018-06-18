Team News: Spurs star Heung-min Son starts for South Korea, Man Utd’s Victor Lindelof our for Sweden

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son is in South Korea’s starting lineup as they kick-off their 2018 World Cup campaign against Sweden this afternoon.

Swansea City’s Ki Sung-yueng captains the side and starts in midfield.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof misses out for Sweden, with illness ruling him out of the starting lineup. Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson starts at centre-back in his place.

Hull City’s Sebastian Larsson and Celtic’s Mikael Lustig also start.

South Korea team to play Sweden

Sweden team to play South Korea

Olsen, Lustig, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Jansson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Claesson, Berg, Toivonen