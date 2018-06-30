Toni Kroos targeted by Man Utd

Manchester United will reignite their interest in Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos this summer, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

Kroos has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since David Moyes’ time in charge, but the Red Devils have never been able to get their man.

But manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to launch a fresh attempt to sign the Germany international this summer.

Kroos’ name is said to have featured prominently in discussions between Mourinho and chief executive Ed Woodward over summer transfer targets.

As well as being an excellent player in his own right, the 28-year-old is tipped to help bring out the best in club record signing Paul Pogba.

Kroos joined Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014. The European champions have no desire to part company with him in a hurry, so they are expected to tell United they will need to activate the €500m release clause in his contract.

His deal still has four years to run, which further weakens United’s negotiating position.