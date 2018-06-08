Tottenham favourites to sign Jack Grealish

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a bid for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Cash-strapped Villa are reportedly demanding a fee of more than £40m for their 22-year-old academy product, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is said to believe he can land Grealish for around £15m.

Several bookmakers have now installed the north London club as the favourites to land the former England and Republic of Ireland Under-21 international.

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino has apparently earmarked Grealish as a summer transfer target.

Levy believes Villa’s financial problems will help him to land the player for well below the Championship side’s valuation. The Villans failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League has left them in dire straits amd they narrowly staved off the threat of administration over an unpaid HMRC tax bill in recent days.

Grealish is close friends with Spurs star Dele Alli.