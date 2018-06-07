Tottenham keeper reacts to extending contract

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Michel Vorm has taken to social media to give his reaction to the news that he has had his contract extended.

The Dutch veteran was due to be out of contract at the end of the month, but Spurs have activated a one-year option in his deal.

Vorm, aged 34, is now tied to the north London club until June 2019.

He had been tipped to leave Tottenham, where he is backup to Hugo Lloris, in search of regular playing time.

But writing on Twitter, he said: “Delighted to have extended my stay at @SpursOfficial. Bring on next season back at The Lane. #ToDareIsToDo #COYS.”