Tottenham will not sell players until World Cup stars return

Tottenham Hotspur will not sanction any outgoing transfers until their star players return from World Cup duty, according to ESPN.

The north London club have told their fringe players that they will not be allowed to leave early in the transfer window.

Spurs are concerned about leaving manager Mauricio Pochettino short of players at the start of pre-season.

Pochettino and his players are going on a tour of the USA as part of the International Champions Cup in July, but will be without many of their first-team players.

Of last season’s first-team regulars only Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Fernando Llorente, Serge Aurier, Harry Winks and Ben Davies will report training on he first-day of pre-season.

With concerns about starting their tour with such a thin squad, Spurs are not willing to let players leave. A club source told ESPN that they are happy to line up departures, but moves will not be completed until the World Cup players return to the club.