Tottenham’s Heung-min Son scores as Mesut Ozil’s Germany crash out of the World Cup

There was a north London derby flavour to today’s World Cup clash between Germany and South Korea.

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son was on the scoresheet as South Korea recorded a 2-0 win to knock Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil and his Germany team-mates out of the competition.

Son scored the second goal late on when Germany keeper Manuel Neuer had vacated his net and was playing as a midfielder.

A long ball over the top beat the German defensive line – such as it was – after Neuer lost possession and gave Son a clear run to chase the ball down and provide a tap-in.

With Sweden beating Mexico in the other game, holders Germany were dumped out of the competition and finish bottom of their group.



