Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to his World Cup debut
Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold has posted on social media to react to making his World Cup debut.
The 19-year-old was winning just his second England cap as he started the final group game against Belgium yesterday evening as a right wing-back.
Alexander-Arnold and his team-mates slipped to a 1-0 defeat, but there place in the knockout stages was already assured.
Writing on Twitter, the Reds starlet said: “What an experience it was making my World Cup debut! Gutted not to get three points but we now look forward to the last 16. Come on England.”
Alexander-Arnold is likely to lose his place in the starting lineup to the in-form Kieran Trippier for the last-16 tie against Colombia.
