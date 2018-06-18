Tunisia vs England team news – Spurs and Man City trios start

Confirmed team news: Tunisia vs England

Tunisia team to play England

Sunderland’s Wahbi Khazri starts for Tunisia against England. Their other British-based players, Leicester City’s Yohan Benalouane and Dundee United’s Bilel Mohsni are on the bench.

Starting XI: Hassen, Bronn, S.Ben Youssef, Meriah, Maaloul, Skhiri, Sassi, Sliti, Badri, F.Ben Youssef, Khazri

England team to play Tunisia

Three players apiece from Tottenham Hotspur – Kieran Trippier, Dele Alli and Harry Kane – and Manchester City – Kyle Walker, John Stones and Raheem Sterling – start the match.

Gareth Southgate’s England line-up as predicted for this evening’s World Cup opener against Tunisia.

Three players apiece from Tottenham Hotspur – Kieran Trippier, Dele Alli and Harry Kane – and Manchester City – Kyle Walker, John Stones and Raheem Sterling – start the match.

Manchester United pair Ashley Young and Jesse Lingard, Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, Leicester City’s Harry Maguire and Everton’s Jordan Pickford complete the starting XI.

Starting XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Henderson, Young; Alli, Lingard; Sterling; Kane