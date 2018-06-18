Tunisia vs England team news – Spurs and Man City trios start
Confirmed team news: Tunisia vs England
Tunisia team to play England
⚪ OFFICIEL : Le 11 de départ de la Tunisie face à l'Angleterre : #TUNENG #TUN #CM2018
Hassen- Bronn, S.Ben Youssef, Meriah, Maaloul – Skhiri, Sassi, Sliti- Badri, F.Ben Youssef, Khazri. pic.twitter.com/QVvLaAahhA
— Tunisie Football (@tunisiefootball) June 18, 2018
Sunderland’s Wahbi Khazri starts for Tunisia against England. Their other British-based players, Leicester City’s Yohan Benalouane and Dundee United’s Bilel Mohsni are on the bench.
Starting XI: Hassen, Bronn, S.Ben Youssef, Meriah, Maaloul, Skhiri, Sassi, Sliti, Badri, F.Ben Youssef, Khazri
England team to play Tunisia
Here it is: the #ThreeLions line-up for our opening game at the 2018 #WorldCup. pic.twitter.com/FNHUHn2vAk
— England (@England) June 18, 2018
Gareth Southgate’s England line-up as predicted for this evening’s World Cup opener against Tunisia.
Three players apiece from Tottenham Hotspur – Kieran Trippier, Dele Alli and Harry Kane – and Manchester City – Kyle Walker, John Stones and Raheem Sterling – start the match.
Manchester United pair Ashley Young and Jesse Lingard, Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, Leicester City’s Harry Maguire and Everton’s Jordan Pickford complete the starting XI.
Starting XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Henderson, Young; Alli, Lingard; Sterling; Kane