Tweet: Harry Kane reacts to being England’s match-winner

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has posted on social media to give his reaction to scoring both goals in England’s 2-1 win over Tunisia.

The skipper scored the opening goal after 10 minutes of the Three Lions’ World Cup campaign. He then endured a frustrating evening – during which Tunisia equalised from the penalty spot – before popping up with a late winner for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Writing on Twitter after the final whistle, the Spurs star said: “What a feeling to score a winner for @England at the @FIFAWorldCup. Loved it! No less than we deserved.”

Here’s what he had to say in his post-match TV interview.