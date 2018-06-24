Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to England 6-1 Panama

England’s Liverpool contingent have been posting on social media to give their reaction to today’s 6-1 win over Panama.

The Three Lions secured a comfortable victory over their Central American opponents this afternoon.

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson started and played the full 90 minutes. He posted on Instagram to congratulate striker Harry Kane on his hat-trick and to turn attention to the final group game against Belgium.

Young team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrated the squad having booked their place in the knockout rounds.