Tweets and Photos: Man Utd stars react to England 6-1 Panama
Manchester United’s England contingent have been posting on social media to react to their 6-1 win over Panama earlier today.
Jesse Lingard was on the scoresheet. He scored the pick of England’s goals with a curling effort that put Gareth Southgate’s side into a 3-0 lead.
Here is what Lingard had to say about his strike, and what United’s other England players had to say about their efforts and securing a place in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.
JLingz Has Arrived ⚡️#ShootShootShoot #JLingz pic.twitter.com/moCTdOGuFu
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 24, 2018
This Team , This Result ! Plenty more to come #worldcup pic.twitter.com/4Ban7fstnE
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) June 24, 2018
Game by game. Let's go @England pic.twitter.com/MhMLXM6LP2
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 24, 2018