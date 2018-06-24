Tweets and Photos: Man Utd stars react to England 6-1 Panama

Manchester United’s England contingent have been posting on social media to react to their 6-1 win over Panama earlier today.

Jesse Lingard was on the scoresheet. He scored the pick of England’s goals with a curling effort that put Gareth Southgate’s side into a 3-0 lead.

Here is what Lingard had to say about his strike, and what United’s other England players had to say about their efforts and securing a place in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.