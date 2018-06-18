Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to Belgium’s winning start vs Panama

Belgium got their World Cup campaign up and running with a comfortable win over Panama today.

After an underwhelming first-half, the Red Devils eased to victory with three second-half goals. Napoli’s Dries Mertens and Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku (two) were on the scoresheet.

Three Tottenham Hotspur players were involved in the game. Defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen both started, while midfielder Mousa Dembele came off the bench.

All three Spurs stars posted on social media after the game to give their reactions to the match. Here’s what they had to say.