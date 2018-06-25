Tweets and Photos: Spurs stars react to England 6-1 Panama
Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier have been giving their thoughts on England’s 6-1 win over Panama in their second World Cup game.
Striker Kane struck a hat-trick and right wing-back Trippier put in another impressive display as the Three Lions coasted to victory against their Central American opponents.
The hat-trick hero praised a “professional” and “clinical” performance and said he was proud of his personal achievement. He also shared a photo of the squad, including his matchball, on the plane back to England’s base.
Professional. Clinical. Bring on Belgium and the knockout rounds. #ThreeLions #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QXSsHNoejq
— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 24, 2018
Love this team. Proud of a first World Cup hat-trick. We keep going.
⚽⚽⚽ #WorldCup #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/c3UDUqL9EN
— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 24, 2018
Trippier congratulated his club-mate and also praised the team performance.
What a performance today from all the boys. Well done @HKane on the hat-trick Time to go again v Belgium pic.twitter.com/09m16RydRD
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) June 24, 2018