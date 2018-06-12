Video: Brett Domino’s guide to writing a World Cup song

Professional musician Brett Domino has teamed up with Umbro to produce a guide to creating a World Cup anthem.

Of course, he can’t call it that because the tightly-trademarked tournament is sponsored by another sportswear brand, but he neatly tiptoes around those issues as you will see when you watch the video below.

Brett also has some great ideas on the sort of football terminology with which to litter your anthem, before showing you how it should be done.