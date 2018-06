Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has dropped a clanger for Spain in their World Cup opener against Portugal.

De Gea let a low shot from Cristiano Ronaldo slip through his hands and into the net on the stroke of half-time.

Ronaldo had earlier beaten De Gea with a penalty after being awarded a spot-kick inside the first five minutes.

Spain had equalised through Diego Costa, but De Gea’s howler means Portugal lead at half-time.