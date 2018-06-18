Skip to main content

Video: Gareth Southgate celebrates Harry Kane’s winner vs Tunisia

The usually reserved England manager Gareth Southgate was jumping for joy on the touchline after Harry Kane’s late winner in this evening’s World Cup opener against Tunisia.

Kane’s late header gave the Three Lions a 2-1 win. When the ball hit the back of the net, Southgate was leaping around and punching the air in delight.

Southgate’s celebrations continued on the pitch after the final whistle.