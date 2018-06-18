Video: Gareth Southgate celebrates Harry Kane’s winner vs Tunisia
The usually reserved England manager Gareth Southgate was jumping for joy on the touchline after Harry Kane’s late winner in this evening’s World Cup opener against Tunisia.
Kane’s late header gave the Three Lions a 2-1 win. When the ball hit the back of the net, Southgate was leaping around and punching the air in delight.
Love Gareth Southgate’s reaction to Harry Kane’s goal. That’s going to be Gif City Central by the morning! #TUNENG #WorldCup #TUN #ENG pic.twitter.com/RKLGBzcyFA
— Andy Mann (@AndyMann77) June 18, 2018
Southgate’s celebrations continued on the pitch after the final whistle.
Gareth Southgate wears a suit well #England pic.twitter.com/aepoK7p8hj
— Ryan Love (@RyanJL) June 18, 2018