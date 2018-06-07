Video: Harry Kane, Mesut Ozil and Neymar star in new Guy Ritchie directed ad

The World Cup always brings with it some interesting, big budget adverts… and this new commercial for Beats by Dre certainly fits into that category.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar are the stars of the ad, which is directed by Guy Ritchie.

The campaign tells the back story of the four players as they prepare to play in the World Cup for England, Germany, France and Brazil, respectively.