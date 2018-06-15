Video: Man City star lunges in on former Man Utd man in World Cup training

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has raised a few eyebrows after diving into a tackle on Belgium team-mate Adnan Januzaj in training today.

With their World Cup opener just days away, De Bruyne made a lunging tackle on the former Manchester United winger.

Januzaj was sent up into the air and picked himself up gingerly after the challenge in a training match.

De Bruyne didn’t seem to think he had done anything wrong as he immediately jogged back into position. Januzaj is not believed to have sustained an injury.