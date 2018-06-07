Video: Man Utd star plays street football in Vietnam

Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling might have missed out on England’s World Cup squad, but that hasn’t stopped him playing his own brand of international football this summer.

Smalling is currently in Vietnam on holiday and joined in a kickabout in the street in Hanoi. The defender shared video footage showing him playing keepy-uppies with locals.

It sounds like his wife Sam is probably behind the camera and is entertained by her husband’s impromptu involvement in the game.