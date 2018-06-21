Video and Photos: Liverpool’s Emre Can arrives for Juventus medical

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has arrived in Turin to undergo a medical with Italian champions Juventus.

The Germany international, aged 24, is out of contract this weekend and on the verge of joining the Bianconeri on a free transfer.

Juve have released a series of photos and videos showing Can arriving in Italy and preparing to have his medical.

Emre Can has landed in Turin! pic.twitter.com/jCtxW6ZLlB — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 21, 2018

Can joined Liverpool from German side Bayer Leverkusen in 2014. The four-year contract he signed at that stage expires on Sunday and he has been unable to agree terms on a new deal at Anfield.