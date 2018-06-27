Video and Photos: Naby Keita poses in a Liverpool shirt

Liverpool have finalised the signing of Naby Keita.

A deal to sign the midfielder from RB Leipzig was struck last summer, but Keita remained in Germany last season as part of the deal.

But the 23-year-old has now officially become a Liverpool player and pulled on the red shirt for the first time.

Keita has been handed the number 8 squad number previously worn by club legend Steven Gerrard.

You can see below a selection of photos and a videos of Keita wearing a Liverpool shirt.