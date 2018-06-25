Video: All three Harry Kane goals (England 6-1 Panama)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is currently the top goalscorer at the World Cup.

The England star followed up his two goals in the opening win over Tunisia with a hat-trick against Panama yesterday.

Kane converted two first-half penalties to help put England into a commanding lead. You can both of those below (just wait while we double-check it’s not the same one twice: confident Kane blasted both spot-kicks into the top-left corner).





He then completed his treble when Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s shot deflected of his heel and looped into the net.