Watching the World Cup abroad

Dragging your feet all the way to the airport because you are missing the World Cup? There is no need, you may be away from home, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss the matches. The World Cup is a global event, so you can guarantee that the whole world will be tuning in, so wherever your summer holiday may take you, you’ll never be too far from a screening of the football.

Football is taken very seriously in the UK, as has been discovered by a survey carried out by online travel agent Travel Republic. The survey revealed that almost a third of Brits delay booking their holiday until the World Cup has finished, and 31% choose their locations and hotels depending on the likelihood of them showing the games.

Missing any World Cup match just isn’t an option for most and 45% have admitted to using the majority of their annual leave at work to stay home and watch the football and a quarter of football fans admitted that they have previously jetted off to another country just to watch the football at a more sociable hour. It seems that fans don’t just go to drastic measures to watch the games abroad, it happens just as much at home, with almost 50% of people admitting that they have pulled a sickie from work in order to watch the games, however people aged 18-24 are the most likely to do this, with 60% admitting to calling in sick.

The research found that 25% of football fans research local things to do, in order to keep the non-football fans in the family occupied whilst they sit back and enjoy the football. However, this is not always the case as 50% of the non-football fans have been made to arrive early at the pub to make sure they get the best seats to watch the match, and a third have had to make room in their suitcase for their partners football paraphernalia.

For many football fans the uncertainty of going abroad and not knowing if they will see the games or not, is not enough, so Travel Republic have created a series of location guides, compiling some of the best bars and hotels in 10 top holiday destinations, where you can watch the World Cup. The guides have something for everyone, from large multi-screen sports venues with an electric atmosphere, or quieter spots where you can relax and watch the game. They haven’t forgotten about those who don’t watch the football either, and have included a number of sights and local attractions to see and do.

