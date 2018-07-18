Alisson arrives in the UK for Liverpool medical

Roma goalkeeper Alisson has arrived in the UK to undergo a medical at Liverpool.

The Brazil international arrived on British soil this evening.

Earlier in the day, he was spotted arriving at Rome’s Ciampino airport. You can see him arriving in the photos above and below.

He boarded a flight to Manchester, which landed a short time ago.

The 25-year-old now looks set to complete his move to Anfield for a world record fee for a goalkeeper within the next couple of days.