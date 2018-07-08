Arsenal agree £7m deal to sign Matteo Guendouzi

Arsenal have agreed a £7m deal with Lorient for the signing of Mattéo Guendouzi, according to The Times.

The French side have accepted a bid from the Gunners for their 19-year-old midfielder.

But the deal is not yet done, and Unai Emery’s still face competition from a host of other Premier League clubs who are keen to sign Guendouzi.

The France youth international is scheduled to have a medical with Arsenal on Monday. Barring any late surprises, they will hope to get the deal over the line.

Guendouzi has been tipped to leave Lorient following a controversial season last term. He fell out with the club after a dressing room altercation that saw him lose his play in the team for 10 games.

He returned, but was dropped again in April due to unspecified personal reasons.

Guendouzi has made 29 senior appearances for Lorient to date.

He is expected to be part of the France Under-19 squad for a tournament in Finland later this month, so he would be a late arrival for pre-season.