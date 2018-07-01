Arsenal first-teamer confirms Napoli approach

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has revealed that he has received an approach from Serie A runners-up Napoli.

But the former Chelsea man insists he is committed to the Gunners and intends to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Cech, aged 36, will see his spot as Arsenal’s number one come under serious threat after new coach Unai Emery signed Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

But it appears he will turn down offer from elsewhere in order to fight with Leno to be Emery’s first-choice for the 2018/19 campaign.

According to Calciomercato, the Gunners keeper said: “Napoli were interested in me, but my future is at Arsenal and I do not think about changing clubs.

“I still have a year of my contract with Arsenal, the only thing I want to think about is fighting for a starting position.”

Cech joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a fee of £10m in 2015. He has since clocked up 117 appearances for the north Londoners, winning the FA Cup in 2016/17.

He had previously spent 11 seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he made 494 appearances and won the Champions League, he Europa League, four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He left after losing his place in the team to Thibaut Courtois.