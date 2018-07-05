Arsenal lining up £30m bid for Andre Gomes

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes is a £30m transfer target for Arsenal, according to The Independent.

The Gunners’ new boss Unai Emery is determined to press ahead with a deal for the Portugal international and is prepared to sell players to fund the move if necessary.

Gomes, aged 24, was a highly-regarded player during his time at Benfica and then Valencia. But he has struggled since making a €35m switch to Camp Nou in 2016.

Emery sees him as a perfect fit for the brand of football he wants to play at the Emirates Stadium next season and is keen to sign him.

Arsenal, who have a tight transfer budget this summer, have already bought Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Borussia Dortmund centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and signed Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus on a free transfer.

But Emery will highlight players he is happy to offload to bolster the transfer kitty if he means he can sign Gomes.