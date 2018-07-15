Arsenal linked with Rodrigo Bentancur transfer

Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is a transfer target for Arsenal, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Gunners have recently signed Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria, but are now lining up a deal for his colleague in Uruguay’s midfield.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Argentine side Boca Juniors, making 66 first-team appearances before moving to Juve for €9.5m in July 2017.

Bentancur played 27 times in his debut season in Italian football, and has won more admirers with his efforts in the World Cup.

Arsenal and Spanish champions Barcelona are said to be tracking him.

But he is tied to Juventus until June 2022 and the Serie A champions would owe 50 per cent of any transfer fee to Boca, which means it would take an enormous fee to make it worth their while to sell.

Versatile Bentancur can operate in just about any midfield position.