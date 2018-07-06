Arsenal make Hirving Lozano approach

Arsenal have made an approach to sign Mexico star Hirving Lozano, according to TMW.

The Gunners are reported to be keen to sign the PSV Eindhoven winger.

Lozano, aged 22, impressed in the World Cup in Russia, particularly when scoring the winning goal in Mexico’s memorable victory over holder Germany.

He played all four of Mexico’s matches up to their elimination by Brazil in their round of 16 game earlier this week.

His goal against Germany was his eighth in 32 caps for his country.

Lozano started his career in his homeland with Pachuca. He moved to PSV last summer. The six-year contract he signed at that stage ties him to the club until June 2023.

He scored 17 goals in 29 appearances in his debut season in the Dutch Eredivisie en route to winning the title. Nicknamed Chucky, Lozano also picked up two red cards over the course of the season.

The Gunners are reportedly keen to bring his stay in the Netherlands to an end after just one campaign.