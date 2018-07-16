Arsenal star’s confusing World Cup throwback

Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been celebrating France’s World Cup triumph in awkward fashion.

The Armenia international shared a throwback to his apparent celebrations of Les Bleus’ last World Cup victory in 1998.

But the photo showed Mkhitaryan decked out in a USA-themed t-shirts marking the Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1996.

Of course, maybe that’s what the Gunners star was wearing for France 98, but the picture raises more questions than answers about where his loyalties lay!