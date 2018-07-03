Arsenal target hands in transfer request to force move

Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi has handed in a transfer request in an effort to secure a transfer to Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail.

The France international, who is currently in Russia for the World Cup, is wanted at the Emirates Stadium by his former Sevilla coach Unai Emery.

Nzonzi has now asked to leave in order to link up with Emery and live in the same city as his child.

He is said to be keen to resolve his club future as soon as his involvement in the World Cup comes to an end.

The 29-year-old previously played in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, but left to make the switch to Spain in 2015.

He has a £35m buy-out clause in his contract, but Sevilla are tipped to accept an offer of around £22m for the powerful midfielder.

Emery, who was most recently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, is also tracking Argentina midfielder Ever Banega, another of his former Sevilla players.