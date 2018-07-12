Assembling solid football accumulator bets

While betting on football ranks as one of the UK’s most preferable hobbies, it doesn’t mean that creating a reliable bet is at all easy to do, especially if you’re attempting to do this with barely any knowledge of football or betting. Although it can be somewhat unnerving when you’re starting out with making your own football betting tips, there are some simple tips which can make the whole process easier.

Unfortunately, betting is more difficult than it needs to be due to only a handful of websites providing guides on how to place bets and most importantly, how to create the best possible football accumulators. There is some help on the horizon in the form of FootyAccumulators, who specialise in offering out their own football accumulator bets, as well as extensive information on how to build your own bets.

Strong Betting Selections

What you include in your footy tips is crucial and knowing how many selections to have could be make or break in landing your prediction. Most experienced punters will claim that six selections are the rule of thumb for an acca, so it’s best to aim for around that many, with a mix of low odds and slightly higher odds without exceeding a 2/1 price.

You can work out exactly which teams will win their matches in your bet by conducting your own research and checking their past results. This is important for working out their chances based on who’s playing at home and which side is playing away, as it can equate to your bet winning or losing. The availability of specific players always has an impact too, especially if the team you’re backing are missing their unquestionably strongest player.

Bookmaker Odds

A mix of odds is to be expected from the strongest football tips and it’s most important when you’re backing an accumulator. It would be advised to miss out any massively high prices, as that tends to be the downfall in any bet, but a mix of 1/2 and 1/1 odds will make your bet equally as likely to win as it is as worth backing based on your potential pay-out.

Major Football Leagues

It’s practically impossible to suddenly have a thorough knowledge of all major football leagues but by limiting yourself to just a couple, you can miss out on some selections that would boost your footy acca. Football accumulator bets work the best when you’ve got picks from throughout the world, with your aim to be to pick likely outcomes rather than just teams you’ve heard of, so shopping around every option would always be the best way to go.