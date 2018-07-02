Bayern Munich make Anthony Martial approach

Bayern Munich have made a discreet approach to Manchester United forward Anthony Martial’s representatives, according to the Daily Star.

The France international is tipped to leave Old Trafford after falling down the pecking order since Alexis Sanchez’s arrival in January.

His agent Philippe Lamboley has already announced his client’s intentions to seek a transfer.

German champions Bayern are the latest side to show an interest in Martial, with Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

The Bavarian giants are reported to have held talks with Martial’s camp to discuss the prospect of a move to the Allianz Arena.

Martial, aged 22, is viewed as a successor to Bayern’s long-term wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

He joined United from Monaco for an initial fee of £36m in September 2015. He has scored 36 goals in 136 appearances for the Red Devils, but has struggled to replicate the success of his debut season at Old Trafford.

The young forward was a regular starter under Louis van Gaal in 2015/16 and scored 17 goals in 49 games.