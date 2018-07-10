Chelsea challenge Man City for Jorginho signing

Chelsea are making a late charge to sign Napoli midfielder Jorginho, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Italy international, aged 26, has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in recent months.

He had previously been a target for Manchester United, but City appeared to have won the race to sign him.

The Premier League champions have an agreement in place with Napoli to sign the player, but Chelsea are keen to hijack the deal and are rumoured to have agreed personal terms with him.

Jorginho is said to have his heart set on joining the Blues this summer.

And the London club has the advantage that Jorginho’s coach at Napoli last season, Maurizio Sarri, is widely expected to be in charge at Stamford Bridge for the 2018/19 campaign.

Napoli have already appointed Carlo Ancelotti to replace Sarri, and signed Fabian Luiz to replace Brazi-born Jorginho in their engine room.