Chelsea linked with Gonzalo Higuain and Alvaro Morata swap deal

Chelsea are lining up a summer bid for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Blues are reportedly prepared to offer club record signing Alvaro Morata in exchange for the Argentina international.

Higuain, aged 30, is valued at around €60-€70m (£52.85-£61.66m) by the Serie A champions.

He joined Juventus from Napoli in 2016. He has scored 55 goals in 105 games for them.

But Juve’s hierarchy are reportedly open to the idea of trading him in for Morata, who is younger and has already proven himself for them.

Morata, aged 25, struggled during his debut season at Stamford Bridge following his arrival from Real Madrid last summer.

His poor form for the Blues saw him miss out on a place in Spain’s World Cup squad.

He previously impressed during a two-year stint in Turin before being re-signed by Madrid in 2016.

The report claims he would be keen on a return to Juve, where he was a popular figure.