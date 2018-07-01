Chelsea prepare £65m bid for Alisson

Chelsea are lining up a £65m bid for Brazil international goalkeeper Alisson, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The Roma player has been more strongly linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid in recent months, but the Blues are now set to take the initiative.

They are stepped up their interest in Alisson, aged 25, as they anticipate losing current no.1 Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgium international, who is a long-term target for Madrid, is into the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and has so far declined to sign a new deal.

Chelsea are reportedly now preparing to sell Courtois, aged 26, for around £50m rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.

A move to the Bernabeu seems most likely. Courtois spent three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid earlier in his career and has made no secret of his desire to return to the city where his children live.