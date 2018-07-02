Confirmed Team News: Belgium vs Japan – Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Chelsea and Spurs stars return

Belgium team to play Japan

Belgium welcome back their big guns for their second round clash with Japan.

There 10 changes to the second string XI that beat England last time out.

Tottenham Hotspur pair Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, Chelsea duo Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne all return to Roberto Martinez’s lineup.

City captain Vincent Kompany is fit and able to make his first appearance of the tournament.

Starting XI: Courtois; Vertonghen, Kompany, Alderweireld; Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Carrasco; Mertens, Hazard; Lukaku

Japan team to play Belgium

Japan make six changes to the side that sneaked through their group by virtue of having collected fewer yellow cards than Senegal.

Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui, Genki Haraguchi, Yuya Osako, Gen Shoji and captain Makoto Hasebe are all back.

Starting XI: Kawashima; Sakai, Shoji, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Shibasaki, Hasebe; Inui, Kagawa, Haraguchi; Osako.