Confirmed Team News: Brazil vs Belgium lineups – Man City stars start, Man Utd man forces his way in

Here is the confirmed team news for the Brazil vs Belgium World Cup quarter-final.

Brazil team to play Belgium

Tite confirmou essa escalação para o jogão de amanhã, contra a Bélgica. Bora, Seleção!!! #GigantesPorNatureza #Copa2018 pic.twitter.com/HDYIHRQxL8 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) July 5, 2018

Brazil make two changes to the side that beat Mexico in the round of 16 for this evening’s clash with Belgium.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho and Real Madrid left-back Marcelo come into the side.

They replace Filipe Luis and the suspended Casemiro.

Fernandinho joins City team-mate Gabriel Jesus in the starting XI, while Chelsea winger Willian also plays.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is again on the bench, despite his goal against Mexico.

Starting XI: Alisson, Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Paulinho, Fernandinho, Coutinho, Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar

Belgium team to play Brazil

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini starts for Belgium in this evening’s game against Brazil.

He has forced his way into Roberto Martinez’s starting XI after a couple of impressive substitute appearances, including scoring the equaliser in the round of 16 comeback win over Japan.

Fellaini is joined in the team by his United club-mate Romelu Lukaku, while Vincent Kompany and Kevin De Bruyne go up against their Manchester City colleagues in Brazil’s team.

Tottenham Hotspur pair Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen and Chelsea duo Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard also start.

Starting XI: Courtois, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Meunier, Fellaini, Witsel, Chadli, De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku