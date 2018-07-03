Confirmed Team News: Colombia vs England – Spurs stars return

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Colombia vs England clash in the World Cup second round.

Colombia team to play England

Colombia are without James Rodriguez, who picked up an injury against Senegal last time out.

The Bayern Munich star is not even among the substitutes.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina and Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez both start, as does former Chelsea and Manchester United striker Radamel Falcao.

Juan Quintero, a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, could be the key man.

Starting XI: Ospina; Arias, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Wilmar Barrios, Cárlos Sánchez; Cuadrado, Quintero, Falcao

England team to play Colombia

Here it is: the official #ThreeLions teamsheet for tonight's game against Colombia. 📋 pic.twitter.com/kaX9eH69P1 — England (@England) July 3, 2018

England revert to the XI that started their group stage opener against Tunisia.

That means captain and top goalscorer Harry Kane returns to leads the line, while his Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Dele Alli has recovered from his thigh injury and also starts.

The likes of Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier and Ashley Young also return after being rested for the final group game against Belgium.

Starting XI: Pickford, Maguire, Stones, Walker, Trippier, Young, Henderson, Alli, Lingard, Sterling, Kane