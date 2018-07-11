Confirmed Team News: Croatia vs England lineups – Liverpool defender starts

Here is the confirmed team news for the World Cup semi-final between Croatia and England.

Croatia team to play England

TEAM NEWS // #CROENG Here are the Starting XIs for tonight's semi-final…#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/28C4ZvnP8x — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 11, 2018

Croatia make one change to the side that started their quarter-final win over hosts Russia.

Inter Milan midfielder Brozovic replaces Andrej Kramaric for this evening’s clash with England.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren starts at the heart of their defence.

Starting XI: Subasic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic; Brozovic, Modric, Rakitic; Perisic, Rebic, Mandzukic

England team to play Croatia

This is the team aiming to send the #ThreeLions into our first #WorldCup final since 1966. Do us proud, lads. 👊 pic.twitter.com/z6ofHvJtem — England (@England) July 11, 2018

England are one again unchanged as manager Gareth Southgate sticks with the side that beat Colombia and Sweden.

The competition’s leading scorer Harry Kane leads the line once again.

Starting XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Young, Henderson, Alli, Lingard, Sterling, Kane.