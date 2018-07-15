Confirmed Team News: France vs Croatia lineups – Chelsea stars, Liverpool defender, Hugo Lloris and Paul Pogba start
France team to play Croatia
Kylian Mbappe shakes off fitness concerns to become the third teenager to start a World Cup final.
He is joined in France’s starting XI by Chelsea pair N’Golo Kane and Olivier Giroud, Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
It is an unchanged side to the one that started the semi-final win over Belgium, including match-winner Samuel Umtiti.
Starting XI: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe
Croatia team to play France
Croatia are unchanged from the side that starting their semi-final victory over England in midweek.
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren starts at the heart of defence.
Starting XI: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Brozovic, Rakitic, Modric, Rebic, Perisic, Mandzukic