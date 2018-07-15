Confirmed Team News: France vs Croatia lineups – Chelsea stars, Liverpool defender, Hugo Lloris and Paul Pogba start

France team to play Croatia

La composition de l'Equipe de France pour cette finale !! #FRACRO #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/xvlqbAh7Qb — Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) July 15, 2018

Kylian Mbappe shakes off fitness concerns to become the third teenager to start a World Cup final.

He is joined in France’s starting XI by Chelsea pair N’Golo Kane and Olivier Giroud, Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

It is an unchanged side to the one that started the semi-final win over Belgium, including match-winner Samuel Umtiti.

Starting XI: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe

Croatia team to play France

Croatia are unchanged from the side that starting their semi-final victory over England in midweek.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren starts at the heart of defence.

Starting XI: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Brozovic, Rakitic, Modric, Rebic, Perisic, Mandzukic