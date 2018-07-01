Confirmed Team News: Spain vs Russia – David Silva, Man Utd man and Chelsea target start

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Spain vs Russia tie in the World Cup second round.

Spain team to play Russia

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡ONCE DE ESPAÑA! ¡Estos son los elegidos! Queremos sentir tu aliento en Moscú, tu apoyo… ¡No importan los kilómetros!

¡VAMOS, ESPAÑA!💪🏻🇪🇸#HagamosQueOcurra #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/LBSJFuOwwH — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 1, 2018

Manchester City playmaker David Silva and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea both start for Spain as they face hosts Russia in today’s World Cup last-16 clash.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa leads the line.

Veteran midfielder Andres Iniesta is left on the bench. He drops out in one of three changes to the side that started against Morocco last time out.

Defender Dani Carvajal and Thiago Alcantara also miss out.

They are replaced by Nacho, Koke and midfielder Marco Asensio.

Russia team to play Spain

Chelsea transfer target Aleksandr Golovin starts in midfielder for the hosts.

There are four changes to the side beaten by Uruguay last time out.

Defender Igor Smolnikov is suspended due to his red card in the last game while Denis Cheryshev, Aleksey Miranchuk and Yury Gazinsky are dropped.

In come Mario Fernandes, Yuri Zhirkov, Daler Kuzyayev and Golovin.