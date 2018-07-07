Confirmed Team News: Sweden vs England – Man Utd and Spurs stars start

Here is the confirmed team news for the World Cup quarter-final between Sweden and England

Sweden team to play England

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof starts for Sweden against England today.

Celtic’s Mikael Lustig is suspended after collecting his second yellow card of the tournament in the last-16 win over Switzerland.

He is replaced by Emil Krafth.

The only other change sees Hull City’s Sebastian Larsson return in place of Gustav Svensson.

Starting XI: Olsen, Krafth, Lindelof, Granqvist (c), Augustinsson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Claesson, Berg, Toivonen

England team to play Sweden

Here's our official teamsheet – the #ThreeLions are unchanged from the side that started our last-16 win over Colombia. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Yp9gYgYzgY — England (@England) July 7, 2018

England are unchanged from the side that started against Colombia last time out.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has to settle for a place on the bench again, despite his penalty shootout heroics.

Captain Harry Kane, who leads the Golden Boot charts, once again leads the line. He is joined in the side by club-mates Kieran Trippier and Dele Alli.

Ashley Young, who has shaken off the ankle injury he picked up against Colombia, and Jesse Lingard face their United team-mate Victor Lindelof.

Starting XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Henderson, Lingard, Alli, Young; Sterling, Kane