Confirmed Team News: Sweden vs Switzerland – Arsenal and Man Utd players start

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s World Cup second round game between Sweden and Switzerland.

Sweden team to play Switzerland

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof starts at the heart of Sweden’s defence.

He partners former Wigan Atletic centre-back Andreas Granqvist, with the skipper having been declared fit to start this match.

There is just one change to the side that beat Mexico last time out. Gustav Svensson replaces suspended Hull City midfielder Sebastian Larsson.

Switzerland team to play Sweden

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka starts for Switzerland.

Former Gunners defender Johan Djourou comes into the side as one of four changes to the side that drew with Serbia.

Steven Zuber, Josip Drmic and Michael Lang also come in.

Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri keeps his place in the side.